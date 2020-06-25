UPDATE: Jam by the Dam bands lined up

The summer tradition of music in the park will continue this year, although it looks a little different than normal.
Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host two concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Swan Park Band Shell.
BDCAS administrator Jana Stephens said the concert series usually consists of seven performances, with the Beaver Dam Community Band taking the stage three times.
The community band canceled its 2020 summer season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as did perennial favorite Loco Vocals.
Stephens said many communities have canceled their summer concert series altogether.
“We know people really look forward to the concerts so we’re happy to be able to offer at least two concerts this summer,” she said. “We want everyone to come out and really enjoy the opportunity.”
Whiskey Flats, a four-piece country band based in Beaver Dam, entertained last night. Mike Roddy and Elwood Lee were joined joined by new members Ron Erickson and Walter Splettstoesser playing music by the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker and more.
Wisconsin’s Eric Diamond will perform a Neil Diamond tribute show on July 8 at the park.
“He performed for us last year at our summer picnic for seniors and they absolutely loved him,” said Stephens.
The concerts are free and open to the public. No concessions will be offered at Swan Park this year, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink.
Stephens said BDCAS is recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home if they’re not feeling well.
“We’re fortunate to have such a large area at Swan Park with the bench seating. A lot of people bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and some may feel more comfortable sitting in their cars and listening if they don’t want to make the trek down to the band shell.
“Musicians have really been impacted by the virus financially and they’re excited about the opportunity to come out and play for a community that strongly supports them,” she said.
Jam by the Dam concerts are scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Tahoe Park.
The concert series, now in its fifth season, is free to attend through the support of area businesses. A June concert didn’t take place this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers Darla Harper and Cierra Kuhn moved forward and lined up acts on the last Friday of the next couple months.
Airn Blaze & The Men About Town will perform the July show. The Oshkosh-based group plays original songs and top music from the 1950s through today.
Dexter Road, a Dodge County country-rock band, will entertain in August. Musical influences include Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Led Zeppelin and more.
Concert-goers have lots of space to spread out at the park and are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, blanket, snacks and a cooler with beverages of choice. Food will be available for purchase from Chili John's Cafe under the shelter with the proceeds going to Jam by the Dam.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
