UPDATE: Jam by the Dam bands lined up

The concerts are free and open to the public. No concessions will be offered at Swan Park this year, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink.

Stephens said BDCAS is recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home if they’re not feeling well.

“We’re fortunate to have such a large area at Swan Park with the bench seating. A lot of people bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and some may feel more comfortable sitting in their cars and listening if they don’t want to make the trek down to the band shell.

“Musicians have really been impacted by the virus financially and they’re excited about the opportunity to come out and play for a community that strongly supports them,” she said.

Jam by the Dam concerts are scheduled for July 31 and Aug. 28 from 6-9 p.m. at Tahoe Park.

The concert series, now in its fifth season, is free to attend through the support of area businesses. A June concert didn’t take place this summer due to COVID-19, but organizers Darla Harper and Cierra Kuhn moved forward and lined up acts on the last Friday of the next couple months.