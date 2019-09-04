For the second time in three weeks a car and bicycle have been involved in a crash in Juneau County.
According to Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received a 911 call at about 4:05 p.m. Sept. 3 after a traffic crash occurred between a motor vehicle and a bicyclist. The crash took place on Highway 82 east of Mauston.
The bicyclist, who has been identified as Roy Rosenogle, 60, of Mauston, was transported to an area hospital after the crash for treatment by Med-Flight. According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, Rosenogle is currently in critical condition.
Assisting agencies in the response to the crash include the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, Med Flight and the Wisconsin State Patrol.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
The crash is the second car vs. bicycle crash in the past three weeks in Juneau County, with another incident occurring on Aug. 13. That crash left one dead after a car and bicycle collided on Highway 12/16 near Sunset Cabins in New Lisbon.
Safety advocates all agree that the chance of surviving a car-pedestrian/cyclist crash at 20 mph is much better than at 30 mph. It is unfortunate that they seem so uninterested in the Left Foot Braking Method that would stop a vehicle from 30 mph in a shorter distance than it normally could from 20 mph! Tradition and Testosterone can be a terrible thing.
