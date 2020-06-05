UPDATE: Missing Mazomanie teenager found safe in Black Earth

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On June 5, the Dane County Sheriff's Office reported Clarence Floyd was found safe in Black Earth.

Dane County authorities requested help from the public to find Floyd, a teenager from Mazomanie missing since early June 4.

Floyd, 17, was reported missing by his family. According to the Dane County Sheriff's Office, Floyd, who also goes by CJ, left his Mazomanie home Wednesday night and didn't return.

In a press release, the sheriff's office stated Floyd was seen along State Highway 78 and County Highway Y at 6 p.m. June 3 and then at State Highway 14 and County Highway KP around 8 p.m.

Editor's note: This story was updated Friday, June 5, 11 a.m. with news that Floyd was found safe.