UPDATE: Missing Watertown man found dead

WATERTOWN – A Watertown man who had not been seen since going ice fishing Monday was found dead Wednesday.
According to a Watertown Police Department press release, Jerald T. Brennan was deceased from a car crash when located Wednesday afternoon by the Portage County Sheriff’s Department.
Police previously said they were searching for Brennan, 65, who left his residence Monday to go fishing at an undisclosed location. He had been known to frequent Rock Lake, Mud Lake and Fox Lake and also has a cottage in Nekoosa. All those locations were checked by friends and family without success and they notified authorities.
Brennan’s phone last pinged on Tuesday at 6 a.m. at an address in Amherst.