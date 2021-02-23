UPDATE: Name released in town of Armenia death investigation, no foul play suspected

Juneau County Sheriff's Office has released the name of a man who died from a gunshot wound Saturday in the town of Armenia.

Chad Kubis, 43, was found dead when law enforcement arrived on the scene. According to a press release from the sheriff's office, no foul play is suspected. Sheriff Brent Oleson said there is no danger to the public, according to the release.

At about 10:04 a.m. Feb. 20, the sheriff's office responded to a residence on Ninth Street in the town of Armenia for a person who was shot.

Upon arrival law enforcement personnel found a man deceased inside the residence.

In a Monday press release, the sheriff's office said it was holding off releasing Kubis' name pending family notification.

Oleson said the incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.