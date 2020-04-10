UPDATE: Names of Oak Grove crash victims released

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two people died Thursday night and another was seriously injured in a head-on collision in the town of Oak Grove.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on County Highway W near Hillcrest Road, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said a Chevy Cobalt was traveling east on County W and a Chevy Silverado was traveling west when they collided head-on. The Cobalt was driven by 22-year-old Ryan A. Wehrmann from Juneau who was pronounced dead at the scene. A single passenger in the Cobalt, 24-year-old Tegan M. Strook from Juneau, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado, 21-year-old Blake G. Haines from Fox Lake, was taken to Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam. He was later flown to UW Hospital in Madison with serious injuries.

The crash is currently being investigated by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Assisting on scene were Juneau Fire/EMS, Beaver Dam Fire/Paramedics, the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain and Wisconsin State Patrol.