UPDATE: Natural gas leak shuts off gas in Juneau overnight; shelter set up at Horicon High School

Gas will remain shut off overnight for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak.

A warming shelter is being established at Horicon High School, 841 Gray St., Horicon, and will be open throughout the night. Sheriff’s office staff will be on sight to assist residents at the school along with the Red Cross. It is advisable to bring along sleeping bags, blankets and pillows.

The shelter will remain open overnight as repairs are expected to take more than 8 hours.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that a traffic crash at 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport one mile north of Juneau damaged a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a significant leak of natural gas.

Evacuations of a one-mile radius occurred and notifications were given to all residents in person and through RAVE messages (a mass alert text message). As a result of the leak, electricity had been temporarily shut off, as well. Electricity was restored in the late afternoon.