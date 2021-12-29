UPDATE: Natural gas leak shuts off gas in Juneau overnight; shelter set up at Horicon High School

Gas will remain shut off overnight for 1,100 homes in the city of Juneau following a traffic crash that led to a large gas leak.
A warming shelter is being established at Horicon High School, 841 Gray St., Horicon, and will be open throughout the night. Sheriff’s office staff will be on sight to assist residents at the school along with the Red Cross. It is advisable to bring along sleeping bags, blankets and pillows.
The shelter will remain open overnight as repairs are expected to take more than 8 hours.
The Dodge County Sheriff's Office reported that a traffic crash at 2:30 p.m. on State Highway 26 near the Dodge County Airport one mile north of Juneau damaged a natural gas pipe above the ground, creating a significant leak of natural gas.
Evacuations of a one-mile radius occurred and notifications were given to all residents in person and through RAVE messages (a mass alert text message). As a result of the leak, electricity had been temporarily shut off, as well. Electricity was restored in the late afternoon.
It was not immediately clear how the evacuations or the gas and electricity shutoffs impacted Clearview Nursing Home, a Dodge County-run facility that is one mile south of the Dodge County Airport. A call to the nursing home was answered by someone who said he was not authorized to respond. Sheriff's Office officials said Clearview as well as all county offices located in Juneau had been notified, but did not know what the response was at Clearview.
There will be long-term road closures in and around the Juneau area due to this incident.
Incoming flights were diverted at the Dodge County Airport and one pilot of a private plane reported landing at Watertown Municipal Airport instead.
Unified Command has been established involving Emergency Management, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, and Juneau Fire Departments.
Updated releases will be sent out, as updates are available and necessary.