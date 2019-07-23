Alliant Energy shut down natural gas service to much of Baraboo's south side Tuesday afternoon after a gas line was ruptured by a utility worker.
The Baraboo Fire Department said first responders were called at 1:54 p.m. to the corner of Vine and Maple streets for the report of a gas line that was struck by an excavator. People at the scene reported they could hear gas "whistling" from the damaged line.
Alliant Energy reported the damaged line was a 2-inch, high-pressure underground natural gas line. Gas was shut off to areas on the south side of Baraboo and in the town of Baraboo while crews work to repair the damage. Repairs are expected to take "several hours" before service can be restored.
About 600 customers are estimated to have lost natural gas service, Alliant Energy Senior Communications Partner Scott Reigstad said in a press release at about 5 p.m.
Areas in Baraboo impacted include Parkway to Walnut Street east to the city limits and south from Lynn Street to the city limits. Areas affected in the town of Baraboo include the city limits on Highway 113 past Steinke Road to Wildwood Road; Highway W past Neuman Road; Highway 123 from the city limits to Devil’s Lake State Park; and Old Lake Road from Gall Road to Highway 113.
Reigstad said more than 30 of the company's gas technicians are headed to the area from Stoughton, Janesville, Beaver dam, Porage, Mineral Point and Spring Green to help restore services.
Alliant Energy technicians will contact affected homeowners regarding relighting pilot lights and restoring natural gas service. Homeowners are asked not to attempt shutting off or turning on gas service to their properties.
Alliant Energy serves more than 5,000 natural gas customers in the city and town of Baraboo.
