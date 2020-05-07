UPDATE: No injuries after Ffire damages Log Lodge Motel in Baraboo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

No injuries were reported in a fire Thursday at Log Lodge Motel in Baraboo.

Baraboo Fire Department, Baraboo District Ambulance Service and the Sauk County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fire at 830 W. Pine St. at 4:56 p.m., according to a news release from Fire Chief Kevin Stieve.

When Stieve arrived, heavy fire could be seen coming from one end of the two-story motel. His department responded with two fire engines, one aerial platform squad and support vehicles with a total of 22 personnel.

The building owned by Slobodan Vujosevic sustained heavy fire, smoke and water damage and is under investigation by Baraboo Fire Department and Sauk County Sheriff’s Department.

Two rooms in the motel were occupied at the time of the fire and all occupants escaped without injury. The occupants were assisted by Sauk County Chapter of the Salvation Army for housing.

There were no injuries to firefighters.

Baraboo Fire Department received automatic aid from Delton Fire Department with one engine and also activated the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System and received assistance at the scene from Kilbourn, North Freedom Portage, Plain fire departments and Dells/Delton EMS. Merrimac and Sauk City fire departments backfilled the Baraboo Fire Station.