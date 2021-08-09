UPDATE: One-vehicle crash ejects driver in Greenfield

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reported life threatening injuries after a one-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of Sunday.

According to the traffic accident report, 32-year-old Skyler David Getschman of Baraboo was driving a 2001 Ford F-350 eastbound just after 2 a.m. when he lost control of the truck along County Road W near Neuman Road in the town of Greenfield.

Deputies found the truck on its roof in the middle of the westbound lane. The man had been ejected from the vehicle and was also lying in the road.

Investigation of the scene found the truck had hit the north ditch, crashed into a mailbox and rolled multiple times before it eventually stopped on the highway. According to the accident report, Getschman was not tested for alcohol or other drugs and was not suspected of using either.

Getschman suffered severe life threatening injuries in the crash, according to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister. He was taken to UW Hospital in Madison via ambulance, according to the accident report.

Editor's note: This story was updated Aug. 11 to identify the driver in the crash and details of the investigation from the crash report.

