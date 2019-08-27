Sauk Prairie police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in an incident that took place Aug. 26 in an apartment in the 900 block of Water Street in Sauk City.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office dispatch center said police received a report of a disturbance at 10:39 p.m. in a residence. The Sauk County coroner confirmed Aug. 27 he was called to the scene. Authorities, including officials at the Sauk Prairie Police Department, said they could not provide any additional information about the incident.
Police had cleared the scene by 7 a.m.
