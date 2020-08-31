UPDATE: Recent Portage fires caused by careless use of burning materials, official stresses fire prevention

The causes of two recent residential fires in Portage have been determined, and both were preventable according to the city’s fire inspector.
On Aug. 12, the porch of a three-story home on 701 W. Wisconsin St. caught fire and spread to the rest of the home. A second, unrelated fire started in the garage of a home on 224 W. Albert St. Aug. 17.
Portage Fire Inspector Craig Ratz said last week the causes of both fires was careless use of burning materials. He said the W Wisconsin Street fire was specifically caused by an ash tray being dumped into a plastic garbage can on the porch. The W. Albert Street fire was caused by juveniles playing with burning materials.
“Cigarettes, embers from a grill, they’re hot and don’t go out right away,” Ratz said. “It’s a delayed response. We need to be very careful on how we handle anything like that. We’ve had some tragic fires recently here in town. It’s hard for me to get over the fact that 99 percent of the fires we respond to are preventable.”
Ratz said both fires could have been prevented if residents and local fire officials focused on being proactive against fires.
“Fire services, we’re reactive and some effort and energy should go into the proactive part to prevent fires,” said Ratz. “Both those fires that we dealt with in Portage are preventable. The best thing we can do as a community is to prevent the fire before it even starts.”
The largest cause of house fires is cooking gone wrong, said Ratz. He suggests not cooking when tired and that residents not leave items unattended on the stove or in the oven. He recommends not burning candles unattended or in an area where they can fall over.
Ratz said the leading cause of fatal house fires is due to cigarettes being left unattended, and said to use a deep ashtray and wet down ashes before discarding them.
“Never, ever smoke in bed,” said Ratz.
In terms of electrical fire hazards, Ratz recommends home inspections and electrical work if a problem prevents itself.
“If you can’t run your dryer and microwave at the same time, you’ve got a problem,” said Ratz.
Ratz said the Portage Fire Department offers many free services for fire prevention such as house calls to install fire alarms, replacing fire alarm batteries and fire hazard inspections. The department also provides fire training and fire extinguishers for businesses and schools.
“I’m more than willing to help anyone with any concerns they may have in regards to fire safety,” said Ratz. “It’s very free, it doesn’t get any more free. I’d much rather come to somebody’s house at 2 o’clock in the afternoon in my uniform than 2 o’clock in the morning in all my fire gear with all of my brothers and sisters on a fire truck and pull somebody out who is really hurt or worse.”
Ratz also recommends renters insurance for those who rent, for further protection in the case of a fire.
“People get complacent, they think it won’t happen to them,” said Ratz. “It’s not a matter of if, it’s when.”
This article was updated at 5:45 p.m. Sept. 1 to add more information about the causes of each fire.
