UPDATE: Recent Portage fires caused by careless use of burning materials, official stresses fire prevention

The causes of two recent residential fires in Portage have been determined, and both were preventable according to the city’s fire inspector.

On Aug. 12, the porch of a three-story home on 701 W. Wisconsin St. caught fire and spread to the rest of the home. A second, unrelated fire started in the garage of a home on 224 W. Albert St. Aug. 17.

Portage Fire Inspector Craig Ratz said last week the causes of both fires was careless use of burning materials. He said the W Wisconsin Street fire was specifically caused by an ash tray being dumped into a plastic garbage can on the porch. The W. Albert Street fire was caused by juveniles playing with burning materials.

“Cigarettes, embers from a grill, they’re hot and don’t go out right away,” Ratz said. “It’s a delayed response. We need to be very careful on how we handle anything like that. We’ve had some tragic fires recently here in town. It’s hard for me to get over the fact that 99 percent of the fires we respond to are preventable.”

Ratz said both fires could have been prevented if residents and local fire officials focused on being proactive against fires.