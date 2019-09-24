Christopher J. Lytle, 37, of Westfield has been identified as the victim in a Sauk County homicide investigation.
According to the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Lytle was found dead in the town of Fairfield off Levee Road Sunday.
The sheriff's office has not said how Lytle died, but a release Monday said after an autopsy, it was determined the death was a homicide.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said he is not able to offer specific details yet because the investigation remains "very fluid," but he said the suspected homicide occurred in "a rural wooded area."
No suspects have been identified yet, but Meister said his office believes the homicide was targeted.
Lytle was a Portage High School student. Portage High School Principal Josh Sween said he spoke to some teachers who knew Lytle and expressed he was "a great kid."
"Anytime you lose somebody that's an alumni student or to the district in general, it's a sad day," Sween said.
No further information is available, and the death remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the death is urged to call the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office at 1-888-TIP-SAUK (847-7285).
