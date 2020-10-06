UPDATE: Sauk County in 'crisis mode' as officials can no longer call all COVID-19 close contacts

The Sauk County Health Department has reached “crisis mode,” as record COVID-19 numbers are preventing its staff from being able to inform all close contacts of positive cases.

According to a news release Tuesday morning, the department is still trying to contact anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 and their high-risk close contacts, but because of “record high numbers” in the last two weeks, they have reached capacity and may not be able to call all close contacts.

The county's positive cases rose by 38 over the weekend, bringing its total since March above 1,000 for the first time, according to its COVID-19 data. Hospitalizations caused by the disease also increased by three since Friday. As of Monday, there are 124 known active cases in Sauk County.

During the weekly COVID-19 conference call on Monday, Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther said most health departments in Wisconsin are approaching or are already in crisis mode.

“And what that means is that we have to adjust and focus our priorities on the area where we’re going to have the biggest bang for our buck and reduce the transmission of this as much as we can,” he said.