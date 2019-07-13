PRAIRIE DU SAC — Shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the Wisconsin River near the Prairie du Sac Dam after a report that three children and two adults were struggling in the water.
According to a press release from Sheriff Chip Meister, authorities arrived to find three children and one adult female had managed to get out of the water while an adult male had not.
Chief Deputy Jeffrey Spencer said a group of five was fishing and swimming. Three young children wearing life jackets were in the water when they “got out a little bit too far” and “the parents jumped out to rescue them,” he said.
“The children and mother were able to make it to shore, but the father did not resurface,” Spencer said.
As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Spencer said they still have not located the 53-year-old man.
The Sauk County Dive/Rescue Team and the state Department of Natural Resources were called to search the water for the man. The name of the man has not been released by the sheriff’s office.
The area of the river is “very dangerous,” Spencer said, because of the rushing water from the dam and undercurrents of the water. Current conditions are not unusual for this time of year that would make it more dangerous, he added.
Sauk Prairie Police, Sauk City Fire, Prairie Du Sac Fire and Sauk Prairie Ambulance assisted at the scene.
