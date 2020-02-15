UPDATE: Semi rollover crash closes I-90/94 West ramp to Highway 78 near Portage Saturday afternoon

A Canadian semi driver sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when his trailer rolled over into a median from a ramp off of Highway 90/94 at Highway 78 near Portage, causing the ramp to be closed for several hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Adam Zoch said a preliminary investigation indicates that an unsecured “large paper roll” in the trailer caused the semi to tip over while turning on the ramp at about 12:30 p.m.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ramp was closed at 2:46 p.m. to allow crews to remove the paper rolls -- some of which had rolled into the ditch -- and later the semi. Zoch estimated the ramp would reopen by 6 or 7 p.m. Saturday.

“The semi is up right now, so I’m guessing within an hour they’ll probably have that reopen,” Zoch said at about 4:40 p.m.

The State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and inspected the semi, he said. The Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lifestar EMS also responded to the crash. Blystone Towing offloaded the paper rolls and are working on removing the semi trailer, while the Columbia County Highway Department helped with traffic direction.

The driver from Alberta, Canada, was transported to Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.