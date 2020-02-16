You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Semi rollover crash closes I-90/94 West ramp to Highway 78 near Portage Saturday afternoon

A Canadian semi driver sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday afternoon when his trailer rolled over into a median from a ramp off of Highway 90/94 at Highway 78 near Portage, causing the ramp to be closed for several hours.

Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Adam Zoch said a preliminary investigation indicates that an unsecured “large paper roll” in the trailer caused the semi to tip over while turning on the ramp at about 12:30 p.m.

The ramp was closed at 2:46 p.m. to allow crews to remove the paper rolls — some of which had rolled into the ditch — and later the semi.

“The semi is up right now, so I’m guessing within an hour they’ll probably have that reopen,” Zoch said at about 4:40 p.m. It reopened at 5:41 p.m. Saturday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The State Patrol is conducting the crash investigation and inspected the semi, Zoch said. The Portage Fire Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Lifestar EMS also responded to the crash. Blystone Towing offloaded the paper rolls and removed the semi trailer, while the Columbia County Highway Department helped with traffic direction.

The driver from Alberta, Canada, was transported to Divine Savior Healthcare in Portage.

