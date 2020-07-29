You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Sheriff: One found dead at Necedah apartment, investigation ongoing
UPDATE: Sheriff: One found dead at Necedah apartment, investigation ongoing

A man was pronounced dead at a Necedah apartment after life saving measures were unable to resuscitate him.

According to a press release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson, the Juneau County Communications Center received a report at 7:26 p.m. July 24 of a 40-year-old male found unresponsive in a Necedah apartment.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and Camp Douglas Rescue responded to the apartment. Although life saving measures were attempted, Oleson said the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oleson said the incident remains under investigation. At press time, the cause of death was unknown. 

According to a release sent July 29 by Oleson, the deceased is identified as Jaime Anderson.  

Anderson was facing numerous charges related to an incident in December 2019 where he allegedly filmed himself "sticking up" a Dollar General store and posted the video on Facebook. He was scheduled for an arraignment Aug. 12. 

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Camp Douglas Ambulance, the Necedah Fire Department, the Mauston Area Ambulance Association and the Juneau County Medical Examiner.

Editor's note: This story was updated 11 a.m., July 29 with more information. 

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

