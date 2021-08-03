UPDATE: Tickets still available for Wisconsin Dells fall wine, craft beer walk

Tickets for Wisconsin Dells fall wine walk and Dells on Tap weekend remained available as of Tuesday night.
Wisconsin Dells Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs recommends purchasing tickets immediately because the events sell out quickly.
Tickets can be found at www.wisdells.com by clicking on the events tab on the top right of the web page and click on the Dells Wine Walk icon, where the link to purchase tickets will be available. Wisconsin Dells Festival and Events Manager Jenifer Dobbs said the link to purchase tickets is also available on the wine walk’s Facebook event page.
Dobbs said 800 tickets are available for the wine walk. Tickets are $40 per person and include a one ounce sample of red and white wine at over 20 locations throughout downtown Dells paired with appetizers and horderves. A list of businesses along the route will be available in September, she said.
This year’s wine walk is scheduled for 2 to 6 p.m., Oct. 2. Last fall, the event was split into two days to reduce the number of people at the event each day and minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19. Disposable glasses will be available for people to use at this year’s event as well as hand sanitizing stations at each location. Attendees are also asked to respect others space and stay home if not feeling well. She said the plan is to go back to using commemorative glasses at next year’s wine walk.
Check in will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the visitor and convention bureau, 115 La Crosse St. Attendees will need to bring their ID and will receive a wristband, map and a small gift after checking in, she said.
Dobbs recommended those who want to attend the wine walk to get tickets early because it normally sells out quickly every year. In 2018, the fall wine walk sold out in 11 minutes.
“I would very much recommend they log on right away on Sunday and purchase their tickets,” she said.
Dobbs said many groups of people attend the event, from families to girl’s weekends to couples. The event also reintroduces people, both tourists and those from the local area, to downtown Wisconsin Dells to see businesses, restaurants and shops they haven’t been too, she said.
Dells on Tap weekend returns
After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dells on Tap weekend returns Oct. 15-16.
Tickets for the craft beer walk is $20 in advance and $30 the day of the event, scheduled for October 15. Dells on Tap is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 16. Tickets are $35 in advance and $50 the day of the event for Dells on Tap, Dobbs said.
Those looking attend both events will need to purchase tickets separately. Tickets are available at www.wisdells.com by clicking on the events tab on the top right of the web page and clicking on the Dells on Tap weekend icon on the bottom left of the page. The link to purchase tickets will be available by clicking on the Dells on Tap icon and Dells craft beer walk icon.
VIP admission tickets for Dells on Tap are also available for $65 in advance and $80 the day of the event, according to the visitor and convention bureau website. The VIP tickets include commemorative VIP tasting glass, pretzel necklace and light snacks. Commemorative glasses will be provided at the craft beer walk, Dobbs said. Signs will be posted to inform others of social distancing, sinks will be available and items will be spaced out as a precaution against COVID-19.
Dells on Tap has 60 to 65 breweries represented at the event with around 200 samples of beer available. Each person will be given a one ounce sample of beer from three breweries to try at once. The brewery list will be finalized in September, she said. Dells on Tap is held at a tent on 300 La Crosse Street behind the municipal building, she said. Like the wine walk, the craft beer walk will take attendees on a route from bar to bar to sample one ounce of beer at each location.
Dobbs said she is exited about hosting Dells on Tap this year after it took a year off due to the pandemic.
“I’m very excited to bring our craft been lovers back to Wisconsin Dells,” she said.
GALLERY: Wisconsin Dells fall wine walk 2020
Jordan pours wine sample
Agnes and Matt
Shawn and Agnes
Brianna and Brooke
100820-dell-gallery-wine006.jpg
Darcy organizes candy
100820-dell-gallery-wine007.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine014.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine008.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine009.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine010.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine011.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine012.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine013.jpg
100820-dell-gallery-wine015.jpg
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.