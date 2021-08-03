UPDATE: Tickets still available for Wisconsin Dells fall wine, craft beer walk

If you go

What: Dells on Tap weekend

When: Dells Craft Beer Walk 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 15. Dells on Tap 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 16. Tickets go on sale August 1.

Where: Locations will be finalized in September. Registration at 115 La Crosse St.

Cost: Dells Craft Beer Walk tickets – $20 in advance/$30 day of the event. Dells on Tap tickets - $35 in advance/$50 day of the event. VIP Admission tickets - $65 in advance/$80 day of event.

Info: Call Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau - 608-254-4636. Website – www.wisdells.com. Facebook - Dells on Tap. Dells Craft Beer Walk.