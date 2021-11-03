 Skip to main content
UPDATE: Two 16-year-olds reported missing located, officials still looking for third
UPDATE: Two 16-year-olds reported missing located, officials still looking for third

Officials in Juneau County said Wednesday they have located two teenage girls who had been reported missing but are still seeking a third.

Mariah Davis, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the Camp Douglas area wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, black coat and white shoes. Davis has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office say Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license plate AMB1315 and a dent on the passenger-side rear door.

Individuals with information relating to Davis are asked to contact Detective Shaun Goyette of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649 or by email at sgoyette@co.juneau.wi.us.

Angela Starkey, 16, of Camp Douglas and Alessandra Roose, 16, of Mauston were found safe officials said Wednesday.

Starkey

