UPDATE: Two 16-year-olds reported missing located, officials still looking for third

Officials in Juneau County said Wednesday they have located two teenage girls who had been reported missing but are still seeking a third.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mariah Davis, 16, of Camp Douglas is described as 5 feet 4 inches and 225 pounds with long brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 31 in the Camp Douglas area wearing black leggings, a blue shirt, black coat and white shoes. Davis has a tattoo on her left hand of a smiley face. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office say Davis may be driving a maroon 2009 Hyundai Accent with Wisconsin license plate AMB1315 and a dent on the passenger-side rear door.

Individuals with information relating to Davis are asked to contact Detective Shaun Goyette of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office at 608-847-5649 or by email at sgoyette@co.juneau.wi.us.

Angela Starkey, 16, of Camp Douglas and Alessandra Roose, 16, of Mauston were found safe officials said Wednesday.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.