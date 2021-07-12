UPDATE: Victim in Wonewoc motorcycle crash identified

A 36-year-old Elroy man died after a motorcycle crash in Wonewoc Monday, according to a release from Juneau County Sheriff Brent Oleson.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 4:07 a.m. of a motorcycle crash on Highway G and Winters Road in Wonewoc.

An initial investigation indicated the operator of the motorcycle, Daniel Jay, a 36-year-old Elroy man, lost control of the vehicle while traveling south on Highway G and came to rest in the highway. Oleson said the “exact cause” of the crash is unknown.

“Skid marks indicate the operator attempted to stop for something in the roadway – possibly a deer,” Oleson said in the release. “Speed was not a factor.”

Jay was pronounced dead at the scene by the Juneau County Coroner.

