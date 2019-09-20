Wayne Smith has been appointed as the Lodi Police Department's new chief of police, Lodi officials said Friday.
Smith, a Columbia County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant, has more than 30 years of prior law enforcement experience. He has served as interim chief since May after the Lodi Police Department's three highest-ranking officers resigned earlier this year.
“I’m excited to move on to this next chapter in my career. It's bittersweet leaving the county that’s been my home so long, but I'm excited," Smith said.
Lodi Police Commission President Bill Statz said in a news release that after months of searching, the city has selected Smith for the chief of police role.
“With ease and command, Lt. Smith stepped into the leadership role, and with the wealth of experience that he brings, we are confident that he is the right choice as Police Chief for the City of Lodi,” Statz said.
Smith said he welcomes new professional experiences in Lodi. Smith added that the city of Lodi, its citizens, the city council and police commission members have all been welcoming and good partners to work with.
You have free articles remaining.
Looking forward, Smith said he wants to review and updates some department policies and focus on community-oriented policing.
Smith said he also aims to establish a community watch program and continue talks with the local school district about securing a police school resource officer position.
Lodi citizens should feel comfortable that their police department has been responding to calls and investigating crimes throughout the hiring process, Smith said.
Smith said he will officially start his role as chief in a couple weeks after formerly departing the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.
The Lodi Police Commission extended its thanks to David Peterson of DLP Consulting and Melissa Randall O’Neil, Administrative Assistant of Lodi Police Department, who assisted during the hiring process.
"The commission would also like to thank the individuals who served on the community interview panel," Statz said. "We value input from the community and those who work closely with Lodi PD.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Congratulations to Chief of Police Wayne Smith and to the Lodi Police Dept. I am so happy to hear this great news. Good luck on your new position, Chief Smith.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)