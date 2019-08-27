Sauk Prairie Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in an incident that took place Aug. 26 in an apartment in the 900 block of Water Street, near the Kwik Trip in Sauk City.
“Initial reports from the male witness in the house were that the woman had shot herself,” said Sauk Prairie Police Chief Jerry Strunz.
Officers and Sauk Prairie EMS attempted to administer first aid but the woman was determined to be dead at the scene. The Sauk County coroner was called to the scene.
Strunz said Sauk Prairie Police Department was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Crime Lab Response Team.
“Initial indications at the scene are consistent with the version of events we were provided,” Strunz said.
An initial autopsy was performed Aug. 27 and results so far are also consistent with the statement police were provided by the witness regarding a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
