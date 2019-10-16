Residents around West Maple Avenue are being given an all clear for the gas leak on West Maple Avenue between Mary and LaCrosse streets.
Beaver Dam Fire Department and Alliant Energy responded to a major gas leak on West Maple Avenue between Mary and LaCrosse streets earlier this afternoon. Street traffic is still asked to stay off the 500 block of West Maple Avenue.
