UPDATED: Apartment fire in Beaver Dam displaces all residents

A Monday cooking fire displaced all residents in a Beaver Dam apartment complex.

According to information provided by the Beaver Dam Fire Department, the Dodge County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at 1020 Madison St. in the city around 1:11 p.m. The fire department was dispatched to the housing complex for a kitchen fire with flames visible.

Crews saw light smoke coming from one of the first-story patio entrances. City and county law enforcement were assisting with evacuation. Crews deployed a hose line to an interior of the apartment and made entry. Smoke was coming out of the apartment. Crews knocked down the majority of the fire in the kitchen within seconds and kept most of the fire in the one apartment.

The fire had extended to the ceiling and the void space between the first and second floor. The fire also went into another apartment, and smoke damage was found in two more. There was smoke damage throughout the building.

Crews stayed on scene for over three hours to make sure the fire was extinguished and to ventilate the building.

All 12 units in the complex were found to be uninhabitable due to the structural integrity of the building. Power, gas and water were disconnected due to fire damage.