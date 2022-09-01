UPDATED: Area firefighters on scene of Beaver Dam house fire

Firefighters from multiple area departments battled a house fire at 508 W. Mackie St. in Beaver Dam Thursday night.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department was notified of the structure fire around 8:45 p.m., according to a BDFD press release.

Deputy Fire Chief Lee Smith said Beaver Dam Police were first on the scene and saw heavy smoke conditions around the back of the house. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and heavy smoke filling the two-story home.

It was reported that no one was in the home at the time of the fire. Crews made an aggressive interior attack and searched the home.

Smith said firefighters experienced heavy fire conditions and extremely high heat throughout the home. The fire was extinguished and crews remained for salvage and overhaul. They were still at the site when the press release was issued at 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department went to the First Box Alarm Level for this structure fire and was assisted by the Beaver Dam Police Department, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department Communication Center, and fire departments from Fox Lake, Horicon, Juneau, Waupun, Burnett, Columbus, Hustisford, and Clyman, Lowell and Reesville. Also assisting were Watertown Fire Department Paramedics, Mayville EMS, and the Beaver Dam Fire and Police Auxiliary.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Editor's Note: This story was updated at 12:30 a.m. Sept. 2.