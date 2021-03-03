UPDATED: Bail set at $2 million in town of Leeds homicide after face mask DNA match

Bail was set at $2 million cash for a West Allis man charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, was arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at his home in the September 2019 homicide death of Keith R. Wolf in the town of Leeds. Kijewski also was charged with felony armed burglary. He faces life in prison if convicted of the charges.
Officials said the homicide appears to be a robbery gone wrong.
Kijewski made an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court at 1:15 p.m. Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner and Columbia County District Attorney Branda Yaskal staged a press conference later that afternoon to fill in details from the criminal complaint.
"This was great investigative work from day one. We literally had thousands of hours of investigative time committed to this case since this homicide happened," Brandner said at the press conference. "The investigative team has worked very hard and diligently, and it was without their effort that this would have never come to result in an arrest, bring the family some closure and hopefully answer some of the questions that they have been asking since this happened."
Wolf was killed in his home on Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019 after investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the criminal complaint. A sheriff's lieutenant responded to the rural residence around 9:22 p.m.
Wolf was found lying at the bottom of basement stairs with blood flowing from his upper torso and head area. A semi-automatic pistol was next to his right hand.
Wolf's wife Sarah said that she and her husband were watching television with their daughter. The parents both heard a noise in the basement. They paused the television and heard another noise. She said Wolf went upstairs and came back down with a pistol before going into the basement.
Sarah said that she heard Keith use an expletive and then a gunshot about one second later. She went to the top of the basement stairs and saw Wolf lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs with blood on or near his face. She went back to the living room and took their daughter into the daughter's room. She then heard the exterior basement door slam.
Investigators collected two footwear impressions from outside the basement door. They also collected swabs from the doorframe and a shell casing from near the exit.
Wolf was pronounced dead on Sept. 28, 2019. A projectile was recovered from his body during an autopsy.
The footwear impressions were later narrowed down to a brand of running shoe. The swabs turned up a partial male DNA match. They did not match Wolf's wife, his father-in-law or Wolf himself.
The cause of death was ruled as homicide by gunshot following the final autopsy report Jan. 17, 2020. The investigation continued with Kijewski seen as a potential suspect. Brandner said there are certain things he cannot disclose to maintain the integrity of the prosecution, but that investigators worked with other jurisdictions to see if anyone belonged to the DNA found at the scene, coming to a close in West Allis. Police did learn early in the investigation of an SUV-type vehicle with a loud exhaust that went by the residence, which Kijewski turned out to drive.
On Jan. 29, 2021, Kijewski was questioned at the West Allis Police Department. Yaskal said that he came in voluntarily for an unrelated matter.
A West Allis detective provided Kijewski with an unused surgical-style face mask, and Kijewski put it on. The detective directed Kijewski to put the mask in an empty trash can that had been placed specifically to collect the mask after the interview. The mask was then turned over to a state special agent.
DNA analysis matched the face mask worn by Kijewski to the swab taken from the basement door with a 1 in 1.4 trillion chance that the DNA profiles were unrelated.
Yaskal said there was not a warrant in this instance and that she did not think there would be a Fourth Amendment issue. Brandner said law enforcement have collected DNA from different items like a discarded straw or a cup for years
A search warrant was executed at Kijewski's residence Feb. 25. A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered that matched the shell casing and projectile from the death.
On Feb. 25, law enforcement questioned Kijewski. According to the complaint, Kijewski admitted that he shot Wolf. He said that he did not seek Wolf out and did not plan on murdering him, but he needed money, so he decided to rob someone.
He said that he came upon the farmhouse and went around back into the residence through the basement. He said that he was trying to be as quiet as possible and feel his way around in the dark, but then Wolf came running down the stairs while drawing a gun.
Kijewski said that he fired his gun at Wolf, saw Wolf hit the ground, saw blood coming from Wolf, and took off running. He said that he had never been to the residence before, or even in Columbia County. According to the complaint, he also admitted that the firearm from his residence was the one he used to shoot Wolf.
Brandner said that Kijewski acted alone.
"Early on through the investigation, we were able to clear Sarah, her family, her family and any other associates that were related or knew or worked with either Keith or Sarah," he said. "This turned out to be a random homicide. It was a person who was not known to the family, to us or even has really been in Columbia County in the past."
He said there were hundreds and hundreds of interviews of witnesses, potential suspects and anyone who was associated with Keith Wolf who were cleared as more evidence came to light.
Columbia County officials have been working with Juneau County officials to tie Kijewski to an armed robbery that occured a few hours after the homicide.
"The criminal justice now is going to take over and do its job to get to the truth of the matter as it's required to do and hold people accountable for what has happened," Yaskal said during the press conference. She emphasized that Kijewski is innocent until proven guilty.
During the initial appearance Wednesday, Yaskal said $2 million cash bail was being requested based on the nature of the crime.
"This is a random act of violence carried out in the victim's home," Yaskal said, adding that a high cash bail is needed to protect the victim's family and the public.
Attorney Peter Middleton, representing Kijewski, said a lower bail of $10,000 cash was reasonable. He said Kijewski is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin with a spouse and children.
Judge Andrew Voigt called the alleged crime "a random act of violence in the extreme" and said the court is obligated to protect the public and victims whether or not the defendent committed the alleged crime. He also said the consequences of the charge against Kijewski (life in prison) are serious enough to create a flight risk for the accused.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Last week, the West Allis Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Kijewski into custody without incident. Kijewski was then taken to the Columbia County Jail.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the West Allis Police Department.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.