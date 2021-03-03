UPDATED: Bail set at $2 million in town of Leeds homicide after face mask DNA match

Wolf was found lying at the bottom of basement stairs with blood flowing from his upper torso and head area. A semi-automatic pistol was next to his right hand.

Wolf's wife Sarah said that she and her husband were watching television with their daughter. The parents both heard a noise in the basement. They paused the television and heard another noise. She said Wolf went upstairs and came back down with a pistol before going into the basement.

Sarah said that she heard Keith use an expletive and then a gunshot about one second later. She went to the top of the basement stairs and saw Wolf lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs with blood on or near his face. She went back to the living room and took their daughter into the daughter's room. She then heard the exterior basement door slam.

Investigators collected two footwear impressions from outside the basement door. They also collected swabs from the doorframe and a shell casing from near the exit.

Wolf was pronounced dead on Sept. 28, 2019. A projectile was recovered from his body during an autopsy.

The footwear impressions were later narrowed down to a brand of running shoe. The swabs turned up a partial male DNA match. They did not match Wolf's wife, his father-in-law or Wolf himself.