UPDATED: Bail set at $2 million in town of Leeds homicide

During the initial appearance Wednesday, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said $2 million cash bail was being requested based on the nature of the crime.

"This is a random act of violence carried out in the victim's home," Yaskal said, adding that a high cash bail is needed to protect the victim's family and the public.

Attorney Peter Middleton, representing Kijewski, said a lower bail of $10,000 cash was reasonable. He said Kijewski is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin with a spouse and children.

Judge Andrew Voigt called the alleged crime "a random act of violence in the extreme" and said the court is obligated to protect the public and victims whether or not the defendent committed the alleged crime. He also said the consequences of the charge against Kijewski (life in prison) are serious enough to create a flight risk for the accused.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 2:30 p.m.

Last week, the West Allis Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Kijewski into custody without incident. Kijewski was then taken to the Columbia County Jail.