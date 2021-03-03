UPDATED: Bail set at $2 million in town of Leeds homicide

Bail was set at $2 million cash for a West Allis man charged Wednesday with first-degree intentional homicide in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, was arrested last week after a search warrant was executed at his home in the September 2019 homicide death of Keith R. Wolf in the town of Leeds. Evidence seized included a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.
Kijewski made an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court at 1:15 p.m., and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference afterward (This story will be updated).
Kijewski also was charged with felony armed burglary.
Wolf was killed in his home on Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019 at 9:22 p.m. while investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the sheriff’s office.
In a previous release, the sheriff’s office said a 911 call from Wolf’s wife reported the family heard noises they believed to be from an intruder and that Wolf "grabbed a gun and went into the basement to check out what they had heard.”
Wolf’s wife said she heard a gunshot and then found her husband dead at the bottom of the stairs. Responding deputies found the woman and a small child safe in the home, hiding in a room. A search with a police K-9 unit found no one in the area.
During the initial appearance Wednesday, Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said $2 million cash bail was being requested based on the nature of the crime.
"This is a random act of violence carried out in the victim's home," Yaskal said, adding that a high cash bail is needed to protect the victim's family and the public.
Attorney Peter Middleton, representing Kijewski, said a lower bail of $10,000 cash was reasonable. He said Kijewski is a lifelong resident of Wisconsin with a spouse and children.
Judge Andrew Voigt called the alleged crime "a random act of violence in the extreme" and said the court is obligated to protect the public and victims whether or not the defendent committed the alleged crime. He also said the consequences of the charge against Kijewski (life in prison) are serious enough to create a flight risk for the accused.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 23 at 2:30 p.m.
Last week, the West Allis Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office took Kijewski into custody without incident. Kijewski was then taken to the Columbia County Jail.
In a press release last week, Sheriff Roger Brandner said, “...investigators have been working non-stop on this case with an ultimate common goal: Find and arrest the killer and identify if anyone else was involved in the death of Keith Wolf. Investigators have interviewed hundreds of people, processed numerous items of evidence, and followed voluminous investigative leads from the forensic, ballistics, and DNA evidence obtained from Wolf’s home.”
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigation, Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the West Allis Police Department.
