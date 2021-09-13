UPDATED: Baraboo High School evacuated after bomb threat

Baraboo High School students were evacuated to Jack Young Middle School today after a bomb threat was made to the school.
Police Chief Mark Schauf said Baraboo School District staff reported a “threatening phone call” made to the school at about 11:40 a.m. Monday.
“I can’t get into the specifics of the threat because it is an ongoing investigation, but it did cause significant concern for the safety of not only the students and staff but of the building itself,” Schauf said during a news conference Monday afternoon.
After consulting with Baraboo police and BHS staff, District Administrator Rainey Briggs decided to evacuate the building so authorities could search it for “any unknown devices,” Schauf said, confirming it was a bomb threat. Bomb-sniffing dogs from the University of Wisconsin-Madison K-9 unit assisted “as a precautionary measure,” he added.
Schauf said nothing was found, everyone was safe and students were returned to the high school for normal release. All after-school activities and athletics were held as scheduled.
Briggs said the crisis response and use of the middle school, which is still under construction, went well. He said the high school’s roughly 1,000 students were wearing masks and able to space out in the middle school gymnasium most of the time. The middle school has about 700 students, he said.
Briggs said this was the first threat the district has received since he started as superintendent this summer.
“Safety is No. 1,” he said. “I’m going to always err on the side of caution to make sure that we keep every kid safe, every staff safe and also our facilities as safe as possible.”
Investigators have some leads and “a lot of data needs to be mined through,” Schauf said. He declined to say whether they have any suspects. Making a bomb threat is a felony, he said.
Baraboo Police, the Baraboo Fire Department and the city’s Public Works staff helped get students from one school to the other, Schauf said. Sauk County Emergency Management, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Baraboo District Ambulance Service also assisted with the response.
“The professionals at the Baraboo School District did a wonderful job ensuring the safety of the students,” Schauf said.
According to a message sent from Baraboo School District at 12:25 p.m., students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." The message said people should not visit the immediate vicinity and no external guests would be allowed to enter the facilities.
During the incident, Baraboo police officers blocked off all entrances to the high school parking lot. There also were two ambulances on the scene.