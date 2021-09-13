UPDATED: Baraboo High School evacuated after bomb threat

Briggs said this was the first threat the district has received since he started as superintendent this summer.

“Safety is No. 1,” he said. “I’m going to always err on the side of caution to make sure that we keep every kid safe, every staff safe and also our facilities as safe as possible.”

Investigators have some leads and “a lot of data needs to be mined through,” Schauf said. He declined to say whether they have any suspects. Making a bomb threat is a felony, he said.

Baraboo Police, the Baraboo Fire Department and the city’s Public Works staff helped get students from one school to the other, Schauf said. Sauk County Emergency Management, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Baraboo District Ambulance Service also assisted with the response.

“The professionals at the Baraboo School District did a wonderful job ensuring the safety of the students,” Schauf said.

According to a message sent from Baraboo School District at 12:25 p.m., students were evacuated "out of an abundance of caution." The message said people should not visit the immediate vicinity and no external guests would be allowed to enter the facilities.