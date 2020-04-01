UPDATED: Beaver Dam Lake Days 2020 canceled

Beaver Dam Lake Days has been suspended this year.

In a letter released Wednesday, organizers said they could not in good conscience go ahead with fundraising this year as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

"Our local business partners are critical to our success, and they have been very generous over the years," the Lake Days committee said in the letter. "Now it is our time to be generous to them, as we shift our focus from festival planning to supporting our community in the wake of the long-term effects of the COVID-19 outbreak."

They asked that everyone instead focus on supporting fellow residents as the pandemic passes.

The organizers said the decision was a difficult one but that they were confident it is the right one. They said they understand local businesses and their employees will be feeling many long-term effects of the pandemic and that they hope the community will support them whole-heartedly when businesses open back up.

"We know that if we all pull together, Beaver Dam will come out of this pandemic as strong as it’s ever been," the letter said. "We’re confident that will happen, and that Lake Days in 2021 will be better than ever."

Beaver Dam Lake Days is a multi-day festival of food, music and more held during the summer at Tahoe Park on Beaver Dam Lake. The event relies on local sponsors to help make it a reality. This would have been the 27th annual festival.

