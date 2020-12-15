Updated: Beaver Dam man makes plea in first degree homicide case, avoiding possible life in prison

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Beaver Dam man pleaded guilty to first degree homicide Tuesday after agreeing to the terms of a plea agreement with prosecution.
Ulisses Medina Espinosa was charged in March 2019 with the shooting death of his ex-wife Stacia Hollinshead, Sycamore, Illinois, and was placed in custody with a $2 million bond.
The shooting took place at a Third Street residence in Beaver Dam while Hollinshead was visiting with their daughter so the girl could see her grandparents, Medina Espinosa’s parents. Hollinshead was shot 15 times while the girl was in a nearby room.
Under the terms of the plea agreement, the prosecution agrees to argue for no more than 50 years in prison and the defense no less than 30 years in prison during sentencing. Dodge County Judge Joseph Sciascia, who is presiding over the case, can follow the recommendations, but may also use facts in the case to sentence outside of the recommendations. The least amount of time Medina Espinosa can be sentenced to under law is 20 years but with lifetime supervision to the maximum sentence of in prison for life.
Medina Espinosa appeared with his his attorneys Victor Arellano and Douglas Phebus.
Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg made an offer and Phebus said he along with Arellano discussed the offer at length with Medina Espinosa which led to a counteroffer to Klomberg. Klomberg declined the offer.
On Friday, Medina Espinosa decided to accept the original offer prior to the motion hearing that had been scheduled in his case on Tuesday.
Medina Espinosa was scheduled for a three-week trial beginning on Jan 25 prior to entering into the agreement.
“The investigators in this matter did a fantastic job putting together a solid case for prosecution," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release following the sentencing. "However, proving the case would require that the very young child of the victim would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed. This agreement was the result of extensive consultation with the family of the victim, the police and the entire prosecution staff of our office. It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court.”
Hollinshead was a DeKalb County Assistant state’s attorney and native of Effingham, Illinois. She graduated from Northern Illinois University College of Law in May 2018 after being a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years.
Hollinshead had filed for divorce from Medina Espinosa in 2016 and filed for a protective order against him the same year.
A presentencing investigation will be done prior to Medina Espinosa's sentencing, which is scheduled on April 5 at 9 a.m.
