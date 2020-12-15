Updated: Beaver Dam man pleads guilty in first degree homicide case

“The investigators in this matter did a fantastic job putting together a solid case for prosecution," Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release following the sentencing. "However, proving the case would require that the very young child of the victim would have to testify and relive that day when her life was forever changed. This agreement was the result of extensive consultation with the family of the victim, the police and the entire prosecution staff of our office. It ensures that the defendant will be convicted and imprisoned for most if not all of his life, while also shielding this innocent child from reliving the horrors of that day in open court.”