UPDATED: Beaver Dam, other area schools cancel fall season for some sports

Also in the letter, Beaver Dam School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano recognized that there is no real optimal outcome as far as the continued battle against COVID-19 and the desire by athletes, coaches and families for high school sports to resume is concnered.

“I am disappointed in the reality of this latest adjustment we are compelled to make, but appreciative for the leadership and shared desire of our county partners to do all we can to proactively support continuing in-person learning as much as possible,” he stated in the letter. “The pandemic continues to create challenging dynamics for all of us to navigate as a Beaver Dam family. We need to do all we can to stay positive and as a community we must all continue the efforts to do our part and contribute to positive outcomes in responding to COVID19.”

Girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross country — low-risk sports — will continue as planned, although competition in those sports will be non-conference as a result of the Badger Conference’s decision on July 31 to not sponsor fall sports this year. The Badger Conference spans seven counties, making it impossible for the conference to have equitable schedules with so many different COVID-19 guidelines from county to county.