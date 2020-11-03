UPDATED: Beaver Dam voters approve fire department staffing referendum

Voters in the city of Beaver Dam approved a referendum to raise the tax levy and fund six new positions in the fire department on Tuesday.

Voters approved of the referendum by 5,127 "yes" votes to 2,591 “no” votes, or 66.43 percent approval to 33.57 percent disapproval.

The revenue from the referendum will cover six full-time firefighter/paramedic staff members in the department. Fire department officials lobbied for referendum support, saying the additional positions are necessary to keep Beaver Dam safe as the city develops and its population ages.

With the referendum’s approval, the finalized mill rate for the city budget will be $9.46 per $1,000 of property value, or $946 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. Were the referendum not approved, the mill rate would have been $9.09 per $1,000 of property value, or $909 in taxes on the value of a $100,000 home. The final difference with the referendum in 2021 is $37 on a $100,000 home.

The mill rate in 2020 was $9.58 per $1,000 of property value, or $958 on the value of a $100,000 home, so taxes would have been lower in 2021 with or without the referendum.

The net increase of expenses in the 2021 city budget for the new positions will be $428,362 after savings from overtime with the new positions.