A burglary investigation in Beaver Dam led to a police chase all the way to Madison.
According to information provided by Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Lake Shore Drive around 3 a.m. for a possible burglary complaint. A woman reported she woke up to her dog barking and her garage door opened. It appeared someone had rummaged through an unlocked vehicle in the driveway and used the garage door opener to try and access the garage.
Officers in the area located a silver SUV leaving the area at a high speed and skipping stop signs, initiating a chase. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Sun Prairie.
The chase continued out of Beaver Dam and onto Highway 151, going through Columbus, Sun Prairie and Madison. Officers lost the vehicle during the pursuit and the vehicle was later found unoccupied in Madison.
Police Chief John Kreuziger said different agencies attempted to use spikes to stop the vehicle during the chase, but the attempts were unsuccessful.
Kreuziger said the SUV is now in the custody of Sun Prairie. He said there were items taken out of the unlocked vehicle at the Lake Shore Drive house found in the stolen SUV, including a Chromebook, that were returned to the family.
He said that the SUV appears to be connected to other burglaries in Madison and possibly Columbia County.
The investigation is continuing with help from the Sun Prairie Police Department to identify the suspect. The Columbus Police Department, the DeForest Police Department, the Wisconsin State Patrol and the Dane County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the pursuit.
Beaver Dam has been hit with a number of thefts and burglaries over the past several weeks, with suspects allegedly entering unsecured vehicles and homes, sometimes stealing change and valuables. A man was recently arrested in connection with the thefts.
Officials in Sauk and Columbia counties have received reports of suspects entering unlocked vehicles to take garage door openers and access homes.
