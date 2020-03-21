UPDATED: Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 2

Spencer: I have worked 42 years as a community and county servant so I am familiar with many people throughout the county. I know most of the department heads personally and I feel that they are being unfairly subjected to work place harassment and a hostile work environment by what is happening at the county board level. I come with previous experience having served on the West Baraboo Village Board for 8 years prior to moving to the town of Greenfield. I want to bring back common sense and fiscally responsible decisions to our county board. I want to bring some sense of normalcy and good moral values back to our county board. Mostly I want to bring back the integrity and respect the board has lost over the last few years under poor representation and poor leadership. I want to represent my constituents as well as ALL the people of Sauk County.

Kriegl: Safety is freedom from illness, injury and death. Safety is enhanced most if everyone’s basic needs, including health, are met. Covid-19 reminds us that law enforcement can’t ever protect us from the leading causes of illness, injury and death. Covid-19 will likely be the leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020, killing about 2.31 million or about 150 times more than the annual number of murders. Center for Disease Control data shows the top ten causes of deaths are typically diseases. Many are preventable. Law enforcement investigates only 5-6% of causes of death and injuries but few illnesses. With three staff to handle nearly the same average population of inmates as one staff handled in 2000, Sauk wastes more than $3 million yearly operating the jail. There is no evidence of better outcomes. I can’t find any other entity in Sauk County that decreased its labor efficiency this much. That’s why it costs us $81,000 per inmate/year (highest in state). Prevention is less expensive. Law enforcement supports this wasteful jail spending that deprives other departments (like Public Health) of resources needed for safety. I believe the many retired law enforcement people are running for County Board to protect this waste.