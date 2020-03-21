UPDATED: Candidate Q&A: Sauk County Board District 2

Tom Kriegl and Terry Spencer are competing for the Sauk County Board seat in District 2 in the April 7 spring election. District 2 represents the town of Baraboo, town of Fairfield Ward 3 and town of Greenfield Ward 1.
Q&A Why are you the best candidate for the county board?
Kriegl: I saved millions of tax dollars speaking truth to power to get value for the dollars we spend while investing in necessary services for our citizens. I was a leader in securing adequate staffing for veterans services, elderly programs, like meals on wheels, taxi vouchers, and foot clinics. I’ve supported proven programs like cost effective alternatives to incarceration, Housing First, Nurse Family Partnership, county fair, 4-H, Boys and Girls clubs that reduce the frequency and/or impact of adverse childhood experiences (ACE) to help children have productive instead of troubled futures. Homelessness is traumatic to most people, especially children. I demanded continuation of the clean sweep program, proposed the county solar system, support soil and water conservation and proper zoning to minimize flood damage potential, and adequate funding for libraries. These advancements costs Sauk County government less local tax dollars than I saved limiting the operation of jail pod A, even though that largest county department still has the most staff and spends the most local dollars (too much of both in the jail).
Spencer: I have worked 42 years as a community and county servant so I am familiar with many people throughout the county. I know most of the department heads personally and I feel that they are being unfairly subjected to work place harassment and a hostile work environment by what is happening at the county board level. I come with previous experience having served on the West Baraboo Village Board for 8 years prior to moving to the town of Greenfield. I want to bring back common sense and fiscally responsible decisions to our county board. I want to bring some sense of normalcy and good moral values back to our county board. Mostly I want to bring back the integrity and respect the board has lost over the last few years under poor representation and poor leadership. I want to represent my constituents as well as ALL the people of Sauk County.
What are the most important issues in Sauk county?
Kriegl: Safety is freedom from illness, injury and death. Safety is enhanced most if everyone’s basic needs, including health, are met. Covid-19 reminds us that law enforcement can’t ever protect us from the leading causes of illness, injury and death. Covid-19 will likely be the leading cause of U.S. deaths in 2020, killing about 2.31 million or about 150 times more than the annual number of murders. Center for Disease Control data shows the top ten causes of deaths are typically diseases. Many are preventable. Law enforcement investigates only 5-6% of causes of death and injuries but few illnesses. With three staff to handle nearly the same average population of inmates as one staff handled in 2000, Sauk wastes more than $3 million yearly operating the jail. There is no evidence of better outcomes. I can’t find any other entity in Sauk County that decreased its labor efficiency this much. That’s why it costs us $81,000 per inmate/year (highest in state). Prevention is less expensive. Law enforcement supports this wasteful jail spending that deprives other departments (like Public Health) of resources needed for safety. I believe the many retired law enforcement people are running for County Board to protect this waste.
Spencer: One of the most important issues facing the board today is to be able to restore the integrity it once had. To regain the trust and respect of the people of Sauk County again. The board must open discussions with the people of Sauk County and allow themselves to be more transparent and open with the public. For the last two months the people of Sauk County have felt as though they have been deceived and kept in the dark regarding unethical behavior of some on the board. The board must allow and accept the public’s criticism to make the board better and then move forward.
