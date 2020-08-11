UPDATED: Chemical spill closes roads in Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Fire, along with area fire departments, are responding to a hazard spill at Animart, 1240 Green Valley Road, that occurred about 9 a.m. today.

The Beaver Dam Fire & Rescue Department was dispatched for a report of a hazardous materials leak at the Animart facility, Beaver Dam Fire Chief Alan Mannel said in a press release.

“While enroute it was reported that formaldehyde was leaking from a damaged 275 gallon tote container inside the facility,” Mannel said. “Fire units arrived to find the Animart facility evacuated and began to investigate the situation. Animart management accounted for all of their staff and was able to assure the fire department there was no life safety hazard.”

While on scene, the fire department confirmed the product was indeed formaldehyde, researched the product, and investigated further, Mannel said.

Dodge County haz-mat technicians and Beaver Dam firefighters in personal protective equipment quickly stopped the leak from the tote and spread absorbent materials (kitty litter) in the area to contain the spill. An estimated 200 gallons of formaldehyde was spilled.