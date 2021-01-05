UPDATED: Columbus High School junior dies in crash on Highway 73 in Dodge County

TOWN OF CALAMUS -- A Columbus High School junior died after his car spun out of control Tuesday at 9:01 a.m. on Highway 73 and collided with a truck.

Columbus High School Principal Jon Rouse sent a letter to the families of students at the school notifying them Tuesday of the death of Wilhelm Rist.

"His passing will be felt widely among our educational community - staff, students, and families," Rouse wrote in the letter.

Due to Columbus currently having virtual classes, Rouse could not address the student body in person but instead gave suggestions on how to help the students deal with the grief they may experience after losing a classmate.

District counseling staff will be available during school hours to meet with students both in person and virtually.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Highway 73 negotiating a curve to the left two-tenths of a mile north of Highway D in the town of Calamus. The Chevrolet went into a counter clockwise spin, traveling over the center roadway line and into the northbound traffic lane where it collided with a 2016 Kenworth straight truck traveling south on Highway 73.