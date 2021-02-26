UPDATED: Dodge County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 response as case numbers improve

JUNEAU -- Given falling numbers of COVID 19 infections, Dodge County Public Health has announced entering Phase 2 of COVID 19 recovery status.
The announcement was made Friday.
According to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, as of Feb. 25 Dodge County has seen 11,389 confirmed cases of COVID 19, with 125 currently active.
The death total stands at 176 with a daily community positive rate of 16.67 individuals per 100,000.
“Over the last few weeks we have seen a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive cases and numbers per day of positive cases,” said Sauer. “In response to decreasing COVID-19 activity and decreasing hospitalizations, Dodge County will move to Phase 2 of recovery.
In Phase 1 of Governor Tony Evers’ recovery plan schools were allowed to resume classroom instruction, restaurants could re-open with restrictions and Wisconsin residents were allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people.
Phase 2 includes limiting capacity in non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%, allowing for all people to maintain six feet physical distance from others at outdoor events, and limiting private indoor social gathering to 50 people or less with physical distancing.
In the third phase, all businesses may resume operations and gatherings will have no size limits. Minimal protective and preventative measures would be in place for people at high risk of becoming seriously ill by the virus.
“Key coronavirus data supports movement to Phase II in Dodge County,” said Sauer, “but COVID 19 is present in Dodge County and Public Health urges caution and asks the community to continue preventive measures.”
Public health asks that all community members continue the following measures:
- Limit your bubble. Consider how many people you are seeing day to day. The more people you socialize with, the greater the chance you will be exposed or will expose others. By limiting your social circle to less people, you will lower your risk and the risk of others.
- People age 65 and older and those who are medically vulnerable should continue to limit travel and remain at home as much as possible.
- Work from home if possible and attend events, services, and performances virtually.
- Get tested if you need it through your medical provider or community test sites.
- Continue to maintain prevention measures. Stay home when you’re sick or feel off, stay six feet from people you don’t live with, wear a face covering when you can’t maintain distance, cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow, and wash your hands and use hand sanitizer often.
The community is encouraged to visit the Dodge County website for latest guidance and resources: www.co.dodge.wi.gov. For general questions, call the Dodge County Public Health COVID-19 Hotline at (920) 386- 4304.