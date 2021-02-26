UPDATED: Dodge County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 response as case numbers improve

JUNEAU -- Given falling numbers of COVID 19 infections, Dodge County Public Health has announced entering Phase 2 of COVID 19 recovery status.

The announcement was made Friday.

According to Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer, as of Feb. 25 Dodge County has seen 11,389 confirmed cases of COVID 19, with 125 currently active.

The death total stands at 176 with a daily community positive rate of 16.67 individuals per 100,000.

“Over the last few weeks we have seen a downward trajectory in the percentage of positive cases and numbers per day of positive cases,” said Sauer. “In response to decreasing COVID-19 activity and decreasing hospitalizations, Dodge County will move to Phase 2 of recovery.

In Phase 1 of Governor Tony Evers’ recovery plan schools were allowed to resume classroom instruction, restaurants could re-open with restrictions and Wisconsin residents were allowed to gather in groups of up to 10 people.

Phase 2 includes limiting capacity in non-essential businesses, bars, restaurants and organizations to 50%, allowing for all people to maintain six feet physical distance from others at outdoor events, and limiting private indoor social gathering to 50 people or less with physical distancing.