UPDATED: Dodge County woman reported missing found safe

TOWN OF LEBANON – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a town of Lebanon woman who had been missing was found safe.

"Amanda Bahr has been located safe and Jesse Lafferty has also been located and taken into custody on the outstanding warrants," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release. "This case remains under investigation and additional charges will likely follow."

This incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred at about 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. As a result of that incident, there were concerns for Bahr’s welfare.

"Thank you to the public for their cooperation and assistance," Schmidt said, who also thanked all other agencies who assisted with this incident. Schmidt said he would also like to recognize the patrol deputies, detectives, and communications officers who worked so diligently to resolve this case so quickly.

According to an earlier press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office was investigating an incident that occurred in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, W4390 County CW. As a result of this incident, law enforcement determined Bahr, 32, who lives in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park was missing and potentially in danger. Lafferty, 29, also of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park was a person of interest.