 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Dodge County woman reported missing found safe
0 Comments
alert top story

UPDATED: Dodge County woman reported missing found safe

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF LEBANON – Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported on Sunday afternoon that a town of Lebanon woman who had been missing was found safe. 

The 20th anniversary of 9/11 is remembered at Saturday's Beaver Dam Pepper Festival.

"Amanda Bahr has been located safe and Jesse Lafferty has also been located and taken into custody on the outstanding warrants," Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a press release. "This case remains under investigation and additional charges will likely follow."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

This incident stems from a domestic incident that occurred at about 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. As a result of that incident, there were  concerns for Bahr’s welfare. 

"Thank you to the public for their cooperation and assistance," Schmidt said, who also thanked all other agencies who assisted with this incident. Schmidt said he would also like to recognize the patrol deputies, detectives, and communications officers who worked so diligently to resolve this case so quickly.

According to an earlier press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office was investigating an incident that occurred in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park, W4390 County CW. As a result of this incident, law enforcement determined Bahr, 32, who lives in Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park was missing and potentially in danger. Lafferty, 29, also of Hidden Meadows Mobile Home Park was a person of interest.

+1 
Amanda Bahr

BAHR

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
+1 
Jesse Lafferty

LAFFERTY

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF OFFICE, Contributed
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Common mistakes made on Wisconsin absentee ballot certificates

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Burris, Eric Paul
Obituaries

Burris, Eric Paul

NORTH FREEDOM—Eric Paul Burris, age 46, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after a day …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News