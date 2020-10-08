UPDATED: FBI says Cambria area was training ground for plot to kidnap Michigan governor

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

However, despite being doubtful any type of preparation like that happened in Cambria, Williams said it is possible those conspirators in Michigan are connected to a person living in the area that he does not know about. There are a number of public hunting grounds and state wildlife areas to the south and west of Cambria in Columbia County.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner did not return a phone call seeking information regarding possible militia group activity in the county Thursday, instead responding via email.

“The federal investigation will continue, but our department has not been asked for any assistance at this point,” Brandner wrote. “Any intelligence, information, or investigations that we do have on any criminal activity would not be shared for the integrity of that investigation.”

Brandner did not respond to any follow up questions asking whether there is any type of militia group activity, regardless of whether it is connected to the kidnapping plot, in Columbia County or if the sheriff’s office is currently monitoring any type of group that falls under that description

The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.