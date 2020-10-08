UPDATED: FBI says Cambria area was training ground for plot to kidnap Michigan governor

CAMBRIA — A plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at her vacation home in northern Michigan had ties to Columbia County, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Thursday in federal court.
According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Detroit, the plan was to bring Whitmer to a “secure location” in Wisconsin and put her on “trial” for what it said was treason. The complaint does not say where that location was to be.
The filing also detailed ties to Cambria where according to the FBI the men and others attended a field training exercise July 10 to 12.
According to the FBI Affidavit: "Attendees participated in firearms training and other combat drills." It said they also attempted to construct two improvised explosive devices, but they both failed to detonate.
Attendees shared photos and video recordings of the Cambria area exercise in Facebook discussions.
Cambria Village President Glen Williams said Thursday he was “unaware” of any type of militia group similar to the one described in the complaint. The village doesn’t have a tactical facility, which he said means the gathering may have happened somewhere else.
Specifically, Williams said he felt if there were a large gathering of people doing tactical training in the woods near the village, he would have known it was happening.
Support Local Journalism
However, despite being doubtful any type of preparation like that happened in Cambria, Williams said it is possible those conspirators in Michigan are connected to a person living in the area that he does not know about. There are a number of public hunting grounds and state wildlife areas to the south and west of Cambria in Columbia County.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner did not return a phone call seeking information regarding possible militia group activity in the county Thursday, instead responding via email.
“The federal investigation will continue, but our department has not been asked for any assistance at this point,” Brandner wrote. “Any intelligence, information, or investigations that we do have on any criminal activity would not be shared for the integrity of that investigation.”
Brandner did not respond to any follow up questions asking whether there is any type of militia group activity, regardless of whether it is connected to the kidnapping plot, in Columbia County or if the sheriff’s office is currently monitoring any type of group that falls under that description
The criminal complaint identified the six as Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, Brandon Caserta, all of Michigan, and Barry Croft of Delaware.
Fox said he needed 200 men to storm the Capitol building in Lansing and take hostages, including the governor, according to the FBI.
He said he wanted to try Whitmer for “treason” and would execute the plan before the Nov. 3 election, the government said.
Later, however, the group shifted to targeting the governor’s vacation home, the FBI said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.