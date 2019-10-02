Heavy rainfall Tuesday night closed businesses, roads and at least one school in Dodge County.
According to the National Weather Service, much of Dodge County — including Mayville, Waupun and Beaver Dam — received 3 to 4 inches of rain from Tuesday morning to Wednesday morning. Some spots in the county have had more than 5 inches of rain since Monday.
Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk declared a state of emergency in the city, asking for county assistance and for the state to be advised of conditions in the city. Boelk said the city has experienced a lot of public and private property loss and damage.
County officials said they received numerous reports of roads covered in water with the county highway department and others responding. Some drivers ended up in ditches and needed to be towed out, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office briefing. Beaver Dam police reported cars that were stuck in street flooding. All county roads in the northeast area of the county had running water over them at some point, county highway officials said.
There was street flooding in downtown Beaver Dam with intersections at Spring and Front Streets and Spring Street and Maple Avenue having several feet of water covering them around 8:30 p.m.
Flooding hit the Mayville area particularly hard. St. John's Lutheran School had to close Wednesday, and the Mayville Golf Course will be closed indefinitely. The golf course reported on social media that the best way to travel the course right now is by boat.
Fourth Street, home to many manufacturers in Mayville, was closed late Tuesday night, according to Boelk. He said drivers should exercise extreme caution while driving and that the city continues to monitor all roads and dams in the city.
Waupun Director of Public Works Jeff Daane said there were flooded roads Tuesday night, but most were open Wednesday morning. Gateway Drive and River Road remained flooded Wednesday. The The Fond du Lac Street Bridge and the County Park Road Bridge were both closed as high water was reaching the bridge decks.
Work on the Madison Street reconstruction has been delayed by the rain, but Daane said crews have been pouring concrete as weather allows.
Although water washed over the dam, as it frequently does during heavy rain events, a long-term plan is proposed to remedy that hazard.
You have free articles remaining.
“It happens once or twice a year,” said Daane. “We propose to have an engineer to do a study looking at a way to alleviate the cleanup that we have to do when it washes out. Once we get that proposal put together then the following year we can go ahead and get a spillway dug to help with some of the issues that we often have there.”
Work is ongoing to clean out clogged storm drains, pick up debris and repair gravel washouts in parking and other areas.
He urges residents to watch their storm drains and to keep them clear if they notice a problem.
“It’s the time of year when the leaves are starting to fall, so the catch basins get plugged pretty quickly,” said Daane.
Sandbags are available at the Waupun City Garage, 903 N. Madison St., for those who might need them if further rains threaten their yards and homes.
The Dodge County Highway Department reported that County Highway TW from State Highway 33 to Mayville is flooded and will be closed for several days.
Other roads that closed after flooding included State Highway 28 from Interstate 41 to State Highway 175; County Highway AH from 175 to County Highway AY; and County Highway AY from 28 to TW.
Residents across the county are dealing with flooded basements and sewer back ups. Dodge County Emergency Government Director Amy Nehls reminded residents to check their basements and sump pumps and to move valuables to higher areas to avoid water damage. She said residents should take pictures to document any damage and contact their insurance company.
In Beaver Dam, the public library was closed for part of Wednesday because employees were dealing with flooding at their homes and the library could not be fully staffed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)