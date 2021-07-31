UPDATED Helicopter crash near Friesland leaves one injured

A crop duster helicopter struck power lines Saturday at 10:14 a.m. and crashed near Friesland in Columbia County.
Initial investigation has revealed that the helicopter was crop dusting when it attempted to go under high power lines. The helicopter struck the power lines and crashed a short distance beyond. The pilot of the helicopter was removed and initially treated by Randolph EMS and Beaver Dam Paramedics, later transported to the hospital by medical helicopter with non-life threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Aviation Administration.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Friesland Fire Department, Cambria Fire Department, Randolph EMS, Randolph Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, UW Hospitals Med-Flight, Alliant Energy and ATC.