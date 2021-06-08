UPDATED: Highway 33 open after dump truck, semi crash

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:51 a.m. on State Highway 33 two-tenths of a mile west of Heart Street, in the town of Oak Grove. Preliminary investigation shows a dump truck, driven by a 67-year-old Campbellsport man, was stopped in the westbound lane for construction when a semi, operated by a 54-year-old man from Waupun, was traveling west on State Highway 33 hit the dump truck. The driver, and sole occupant of the dump truck, was uninjured. The driver, and sole occupant of the semi, was transported by ambulance to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc with severe injuries.