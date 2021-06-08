 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Highway 33 open after dump truck, semi crash
breaking top story

UPDATED: Highway 33 open after dump truck, semi crash

Highway 33 crash

State Highway 33 is closed due to a crash involving a dump truck and a semi between Highway 26 and the city of Horicon. Traffic is being detoured. Avoid the area, and use an alternate route if you need to travel in this area today.

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

State Highway 33 is open after a crash involving a dump truck and a semi closed the road for 6 hours Tuesday between Highway 26 and the city of Horicon.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash at 9:51 a.m. on State Highway 33 two-tenths of a mile west of Heart Street, in the town of Oak Grove.  Preliminary investigation shows a dump truck, driven by a 67-year-old  Campbellsport man, was stopped in the westbound lane for construction when a semi, operated by a 54-year-old man from Waupun, was traveling west on State Highway 33 hit the dump truck.  The driver, and sole occupant of the dump truck, was uninjured.  The driver, and sole occupant of the semi, was transported by ambulance to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc with severe injuries. 

State Highway 33 was re-opened at about 3:51 p.m.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Horicon Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, Horicon Fire Department, Horicon EMS, Burnett Fire Department, Beaver Dam Paramedics, LifeNet out of Hartford, Dodge County Emergency Response Team.

