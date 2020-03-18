UPDATED: List of Columbus area event cancellations due to COVID-19 coronavirus

With precautions and regulations changing rapidly due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, many events in the Columbus area have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled to later dates. Here is the most up-to-date list of cancellations through March 18. Keep checking wiscnews.com/columbusjournal for the most recent news and information.

March 17: Author David Benjamin's appearance at Columbus Public Library has been postponed to a later date.

March 21: Wisconsin author Jerry Apps' special presentation at Columbus Public Library has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.

March 22: The Republican Party of Columbia County's annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus has been cancelled. No makeup date has been confirmed.

March 24: The first of three writing and storytelling workshops with local author Valerie Biel has been cancelled. The first workshop is tentatively rescheduled for April 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Columbus Public Library.

March 26: The Columbus Community Meal at the United Methodist Church has been canceled. The Community Meal is typically held the last Thursday of every month and could return in April.