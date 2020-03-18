UPDATED: List of Columbus area event cancellations due to COVID-19 coronavirus

With precautions and regulations changing rapidly due to the COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic, many events in the Columbus area have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled to later dates. Here is the most up-to-date list of cancellations through March 18. Keep checking wiscnews.com/columbusjournal for the most recent news and information.
March 17: Author David Benjamin's appearance at Columbus Public Library has been postponed to a later date.
March 21: Wisconsin author Jerry Apps' special presentation at Columbus Public Library has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 19.
March 22: The Republican Party of Columbia County's annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Kestrel Ridge Golf Course in Columbus has been cancelled. No makeup date has been confirmed.
March 24: The first of three writing and storytelling workshops with local author Valerie Biel has been cancelled. The first workshop is tentatively rescheduled for April 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Columbus Public Library.
March 26: The Columbus Community Meal at the United Methodist Church has been canceled. The Community Meal is typically held the last Thursday of every month and could return in April.
March 27: The Holy Family Catholic Church in Reeseville is not having its Annual Spring Breaded Cod Fish Fry in the church hall. No makeup date has been set.
March 29: Columbus resident Mary Arnold, chair of the Democratic Party of Columbia County, announced that the party's annual dinner in Portage is canceled. No makeup date has been established.
March 30: Columbus’ Zion Lutheran Church and School's SONBEAMS, the first of a series of events is canceled. All school-related activities will be postponed for at least a couple weeks or whenever school is back in session.
March 25, April 1: During the season of Lent, churches in the Columbus area have hosted a Wednesday evening Lent supper. With local churches closed indefinitely, these suppers have been canceled.
