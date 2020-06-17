UPDATED: Lobby halts Dodge County health ordinance: Board to await county association decision

Opponents on the first floor groaned.

Board member and Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said, “I’ve had a lot of discussions on this issue and many others as well. The bottom line is that people don’t trust the government. They don’t trust the state. Now they’re looking at the departments of public health.”

Board member Naomi Kriewald said, “People are just beginning to have a semblance of life as we knew it. Now we’re going to have a new regulation and it scares them. People are very concerned that if their child comes down with something they will be taken out of their homes and placed in isolation. If they go into self-quarantine are there going to be guards placed outside to watch them? People are genuinely concerned and upset about this. People tell me that they just want to be left alone.”

“At the end of the day what people fear is that this ordinance, if we adopt it, will be improperly applied,” said board member Jeff Schmitt. "Frankly, I think their fears are more grounded than the people who are afraid of dying of the virus. I definitely think this ordinance is overreach on our part.”

The crowd cheered and applauded his statements.