UPDATED: Lobby halts Dodge County health ordinance: Board to await county association decision

JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board, reacting in part to a public outcry, decided against moving forward with a health and welfare ordinance at their monthly meeting Tuesday night.
The draft ordinance, which was up for discussion only, was proposed to outline the process for Public Health Office procedures, the issuance of health orders and the mechanisms for enforcing the orders. For example, under the ordinance the county health officer, with approval from the county board, could limit mass gatherings, close facilities where there are outbreaks, quarantine people infected, require certain sanitation procedures and take other measures to limit the spread of disease.
A social media campaign led to the appearance of more than 200 citizens who yelled “vote no” to board members as they entered the building. Some of those picketing waved American flags.
Regarding the public’s response to the proposed ordinance, board member Mary Bobholz shared that she has been sworn at, threatened and berated by citizens lobbying against the move. She broke down when recalling the exchanges.
The meeting opened with a letter from the city of Beaver Dam urging the county to allow more time to consider the move.
Douglas and Shawn Garczynski, of Beaver Dam, urged board members to vote no, citing “an extreme outreach of government which could be unjustly administered.” Jessica Kram urged that orders be considered by all of the agencies involved in governing and enforcement, rather than the Public Health Office alone.
“This proposed ordinance is in direct conflict with our Constitutional rights, wrote Judy Stevens of Rubicon.
Nearly drowning out the letter readings was the persistent hacking of a board member attending by phone. Throughout the meeting, citizens who had come inside the first floor auditorium cheered those who made comments opposed to the ordinance and muttered negative comments toward those in favor.
Board member Dave Guckenberger said, “I’ve carefully watched all of the things that have occurred over the last three months and I’m still trying to figure out what problem we’re trying to solve with this ordinance. If we’re doing this to fill a hole in the books that’s one thing, but what would be different today if it had been there before? I don’t see any reason for it.”
Attorney Lisa Derr repeated that the Public Health Office has the power to issue orders, and to require the county to pay for enforcement by whatever means chosen. She urged the board to approve an ordinance to give the county greater control over how orders are issued and enforced.
“The statute is very broad,” she said. “This ordinance is the opposite of what people are saying. This ordinance will define her (Sauer’s) authority. Whatever order she makes must be specific. She has to define her rationale. She has to share specific reasons for what she wants to do and she must get the consent of the county board chairman and the approval of the county board before any order is issued.”
Opponents on the first floor groaned.
Board member and Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk said, “I’ve had a lot of discussions on this issue and many others as well. The bottom line is that people don’t trust the government. They don’t trust the state. Now they’re looking at the departments of public health.”
Board member Naomi Kriewald said, “People are just beginning to have a semblance of life as we knew it. Now we’re going to have a new regulation and it scares them. People are very concerned that if their child comes down with something they will be taken out of their homes and placed in isolation. If they go into self-quarantine are there going to be guards placed outside to watch them? People are genuinely concerned and upset about this. People tell me that they just want to be left alone.”
“At the end of the day what people fear is that this ordinance, if we adopt it, will be improperly applied,” said board member Jeff Schmitt. "Frankly, I think their fears are more grounded than the people who are afraid of dying of the virus. I definitely think this ordinance is overreach on our part.”
The crowd cheered and applauded his statements.
Corporation Counsel Kim Nass, who was charged to write the ordinance, indicated that it was only a draft, and that she was seeking additional direction from the board before it could be presented in its final form.
It is not now certain whether those drafts will be reconsidered any time soon – if at all.
The Wisconsin Counties Association Public Health Committee has met several times with representatives from the public and private sectors. Its recommendations will be shared with the board whenever they have been formulated.
“People are just beginning to have a semblance of life as we knew it. Now we’re going to have a new regulation and it scares them. People are very concerned that if their child comes down with something they will be taken out of their homes and placed in isolation. If they go into self-quarantine are there going to be guards placed outside to watch them? People are genuinely concerned and upset about this. People tell me that they just want to be left alone.”
Naomi Kriewald, Dodge County Board Supervisor
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.