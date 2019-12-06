The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened the portion of Highway 33 east of Beaver Dam where a fatal traffic crash occurred today.
State Highway 33 was closed between County Highway A and Thompson Road.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received numerous 911 calls about a head-on traffic crash on Highway 33 near Hidden Valley Drive around 9:22 a.m. The location is about 2.5 miles east of Beaver Dam.
Upon arrival, emergency responders removed a male driver who was trapped inside his vehicle and immediately began CPR and other life-saving attempts. The man was transported by EMS to meet with a medical helicopter, but was pronounced dead prior to being transferred to the helicopter. There were no other occupants in that vehicle.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation by the town of Beaver Dam Police Department, with the assistance of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol. Also assisting with the incident were the Beaver Dam Fire and EMS, UW Med Flight, and DCERT, as well as the Dodge County Highway Department for road closure.
No names have been released at this time.
