UPDATED: Man who caused alerts in Lomira taken into custody

Police took a man in custody today after they issued alerts to residents and Lomira School District to shelter in place.

Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent an automated message to residents in the area that police are looking for a white man, about 6 feet tall, 35-40 years old in a dark shirt, gray pants around Lomira Auto. The message recommended people shelter in place and call 911 if they see the man.

Lomira School District posted to its Facebook page at 2:10 p.m. today that its Lomira building was placed under an administrative hold but by 3 p.m. the district posted that the incident had been resolved.