 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPDATED: Man who caused alerts in Lomira taken into custody
comments
alert top story

UPDATED: Man who caused alerts in Lomira taken into custody

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Police took a man in custody today after they issued alerts to residents and Lomira School District to shelter in place.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dodge County Sheriff's Office sent an automated message to residents in the area that police are looking for a white man, about 6 feet tall, 35-40 years old in a dark shirt, gray pants around Lomira Auto. The message recommended people shelter in place and call 911 if they see the man.

Lomira School District posted to its Facebook page at 2:10 p.m. today that its Lomira building was placed under an administrative hold but by 3 p.m. the district posted that the incident had been resolved.

comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: America’s growing literacy problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Sergenian, Ronald Haig
Obituaries

Sergenian, Ronald Haig

PORTAGE—Ronald Haig Sergenian, 88, of Portage, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. He was born on Jan. 22, 1933, in Madison, to Ara and Alice (Kapre…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News