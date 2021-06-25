UPDATED: Mark Bringe found guilty of murdering his wife in 1988

A man was convicted Friday of murdering his wife nearly 33 years ago in a case that went cold for decades.
A jury found Mark Bringe, 73, guilty of felony first-degree murder in Columbia County Circuit Court following a two-week trial. Prosecutors accused Bringe of shooting his wife Lori to death in 1988 despite his claims that she died by suicide. He now faces life in prison.
After the verdict was read, a court officer said Bringe would not be allowed to hug his adult children in the courtroom.
Lorelei "Lori" Bringe was found dead on Aug. 19, 1988 in a wooded area near her Butternut Road home outside Poynette. She died following a gunshot wound to the head, and she was found with two small guns and gun components near her body.
Lori and Mark's two children, who were 8 and 6 at the time of her death, testified that they were with their father when they heard the gunshot, which would mean Mark could not have committed the crime. Prosecutors had to build a case off circumstantial evidence and testimony from witnesses whose memories have faded over the decades. Attorneys also dealt with physical evidence like where blood was found and how the gun was shot.
It was undisputed that Lori was unhappy in her marriage to Mark and that she was having an affair with a man in Michigan. Lori was apparently planning to leave Mark for a new life. The state argued that Mark knew about the affair and killed Lori in a burst of jealousy and anger. The defense pushed back on whether Mark knew about the affair, and argued that Lori died by suicide after desperate plans to move to Michigan fell apart, calling the idea that Mark killed Lori "made-up nonsense."
The jury deliberated on Thursday afternoon into the early evening before returning to the courtroom shortly before 10 a.m. Friday to announce a verdict. Bringe was taken into custody at Columbia County Jail to await sentencing. A sentencing date has not yet been announced.
