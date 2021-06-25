UPDATED: Mark Bringe found guilty of murdering his wife in 1988

A man was convicted Friday of murdering his wife nearly 33 years ago in a case that went cold for decades.

A jury found Mark Bringe, 73, guilty of felony first-degree murder in Columbia County Circuit Court following a two-week trial. Prosecutors accused Bringe of shooting his wife Lori to death in 1988 despite his claims that she died by suicide. He now faces life in prison.

After the verdict was read, a court officer said Bringe would not be allowed to hug his adult children in the courtroom.

Lorelei "Lori" Bringe was found dead on Aug. 19, 1988 in a wooded area near her Butternut Road home outside Poynette. She died following a gunshot wound to the head, and she was found with two small guns and gun components near her body.

Lori and Mark's two children, who were 8 and 6 at the time of her death, testified that they were with their father when they heard the gunshot, which would mean Mark could not have committed the crime. Prosecutors had to build a case off circumstantial evidence and testimony from witnesses whose memories have faded over the decades. Attorneys also dealt with physical evidence like where blood was found and how the gun was shot.