UPDATED: Mauston holiday parade cancelled hours before start due to Juneau County COVID rate

Officials in Mauston have cancelled the holiday parade Dec. 3 and a holiday train viewing event scheduled for Dec. 18 due to the county having the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state of Wisconsin.
The decision was posted on Facebook and emailed to media in the hours prior to the start of the parade, which was set to kick off at 7 p.m.
“Due to the extremely high rate of COVID in Juneau County, in fact the worst in the state, we’ve made some difficult decisions,” said Mayor Dennis Nielsen. “Regrettably, we find it necessary to cancel the 2021 Holiday Parade that was scheduled for tonight, Friday December 3rd, as well as the Holiday Train Viewing Party that was scheduled for Saturday December 18th.”
Juneau County is currently the largest hotspot for COVID-19 in the state, with cases at a rate of 1,453.1 cases per 100,000 residents while the state average is about 853 per 100,000 residents. The county’s case rate significantly above the line for the “critically high” COVID-19 activity level, which sits at 1,000 cases per 100,000.
As of the morning of Dec. 3 the county had 348 active cases with 32 new cases Dec. 3, and nine people hospitalized. Hospital officials have warned over the prior two weeks that COVID-19 is threatening to limit residents’ access to healthcare as cases surge in the county.
“We understand the disappointment and unfortunate timing of these decisions, but the increasing public health threat outweighs the excitement and anticipation for these events,” Nielsen said. “We’d like to thank the event organizers and all those who planned to participate. We wish you a Merry Christmas and happy holiday season. Stay safe and healthy.”
Reaction on social media to Nielsen’s post was swift, with commenters both condemning and praising the move.
“Because Juneau County has high numbers and in effort to ‘show’ that you are ‘trying’ to prevent the spread you cancel (an) outdoor event 6 hours beforehand?” commented Tiffany Boardman, noting the event is outdoors and allows for social distancing and children are still in school. “I get the ‘effort’ to keep people safe but I wish it was across (sic) the board not just when Juneau County is in the spot light and your trying to look like your trying to do something.”
Michelle Strange, a nurse who works at the Tomah VA Hospital and lives in Mauston, commented “Thank you for considering our safety! Sincerely ~ a tired nurse.”
Some commenters threatened to hold the parade anyways, with some saying it would be an act of “civil disobedience.” Mauston Police issued a statement saying any decision by residents to attempt to hold the parade would be unsafe.
“The Mauston Police Department shares in the disappointment of the community after hearing of the cancellation of the 2021 Holiday Parade,” the department said in a statement issued on Facebook. “We trust this decision was not made lightly. We respect that there are many different opinions regarding this decision and COVID-19 in general. We will not attempt to persuade any opinion one way or another as that is not our job. What is our job, however, is to ensure the safety of the citizens of, and visitors to, the City of Mauston.”
The department specifically referenced comments made on the city’s Facebook page threatening to hold the event, commenting “Simply put: Don’t do this. It is not safe. There will be no traffic control as all streets will be open for regular vehicular traffic.”
Mauston Police noted several potential ordinance violations if residents attempted to hold a parade on their own with the roads not closed.
“The intention of providing this information is not to threaten anyone with citations,” the department said in their Facebook post. “It is to inform the public of the dangers of committing the above violations in an uncontrolled environment. If one wishes to pull a trailer on a roadway, the trailer must be DOT compliant with all visible working lights and reflectors. They must also follow all Rules of the Road.”
