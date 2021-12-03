UPDATED: Mauston holiday parade cancelled hours before start due to Juneau County COVID rate

“The Mauston Police Department shares in the disappointment of the community after hearing of the cancellation of the 2021 Holiday Parade,” the department said in a statement issued on Facebook. “We trust this decision was not made lightly. We respect that there are many different opinions regarding this decision and COVID-19 in general. We will not attempt to persuade any opinion one way or another as that is not our job. What is our job, however, is to ensure the safety of the citizens of, and visitors to, the City of Mauston.”

The department specifically referenced comments made on the city’s Facebook page threatening to hold the event, commenting “Simply put: Don’t do this. It is not safe. There will be no traffic control as all streets will be open for regular vehicular traffic.”

Mauston Police noted several potential ordinance violations if residents attempted to hold a parade on their own with the roads not closed.

“The intention of providing this information is not to threaten anyone with citations,” the department said in their Facebook post. “It is to inform the public of the dangers of committing the above violations in an uncontrolled environment. If one wishes to pull a trailer on a roadway, the trailer must be DOT compliant with all visible working lights and reflectors. They must also follow all Rules of the Road.”

